‘Dawn of the Alamo’ event honors those who fought, died at Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – Monday marked 187 years since those who fought and gave their lives for Texas Independence during the final battle of the Alamo.

The “Dawn of the Alamo” event honors and remembers those who made sacrifices at the Alamo and where the famous cry “Remember the Alamo” originated.

The battle cry and saying helped Texas win its independence.

The San Antonio Living History Association partners with The Alamo for readings of what happened to those who sacrificed before dawn when the battle of the Alamo took place in 1836.

Gary Foreman said he helped establish the event 37 years ago, along with the San Antonio Living History Association.

He said it’s important that we learn to embrace our history.

“Other historic districts around the country and the world would give anything to have this kind of history in their own backyard,” Foreman said.

His wife Laurie, is a direct descendant of Davy Crockett.

She said she has heard so many stories passed down over the years about her important relative.

“My grandparents did and my father before me, and I have to continued to honor him,” Laurie Foreman said.

Families, not just from San Antonio, but across Texas were at the Alamo today, like Charlie Stephenson and his sons, who said he wants to teach them about their heritage.

“It’s very special in my heart to have my boys here and experience this heritage and to honor those who fell here 187 years ago,” Stevenson said. “It’s really a special honor to be part of it.”

Rick Reyes started the ceremony with a traditional Native American prayer. He says it is important for healing to take place on the Alamo grounds.

“That’s why we are here to recognize we all have a part, we are all made of blood, we are all made from the same dirt. So we recognize we have ceremonies here,” Reyes said. “I bring that information to them, It’s why it’s important for me to be here.”

The Alamo also opened its Alamo Collections Center last week to the public, one that includes the Phil Collins collection in a 10,000 square-foot gallery. It is now open to the public.