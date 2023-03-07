San Antonio’s Ready to Work program expands eligibility to include military community

Ready to Work expands eligibility to include Bexar County military

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Ready to Work program has expanded its eligibility requirements to include military community members.

The new program allows active-duty service members transitioning to regular life and currently residing in military locations or housing in Bexar County but outside San Antonio city limits to enroll in Ready to Work.

Ready to Work is committed to helping remove financial, social, and emotional barriers for people looking to earn certifications, associate’s degrees or bachelor’s degrees, a news release said.

The one-year pilot aims to support and retain military families in the San Antonio community while providing employers additional opportunities to fill vacancies, according to Ready to Work Executive Director Mike Ramsey.

“This expansion of the Ready to Work program is a great opportunity for our community to tap into a large, talented pool of nearly 4,300 military members assigned across Joint Base San Antonio who transition out of the military each year,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The eligibility requirements for the program are listed below.

Eligibility:

Active-duty service members transitioning to civilian life within 12 months of separation.

Active-duty military spouses and dependents 18 and older (18-26 for dependent children).

Reservists and National Guard members

Veterans and disabled veterans

Veteran spouses and dependents age 18 and older (18-26 for dependent children).

Ready to Work participants have access to:

Tuition assistance aligned with targeted occupations in high-demand, well-paid careers

Support services and emergency assistance to ensure training completion

Job placement and retention services

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit Ready to Work’s site.

