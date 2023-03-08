Foster dog to be adopted after learning trust, love again following horrific abuse

SAN ANTONIO – A dog found on the streets of San Antonio will officially have his forever home after years of horrific abuse, according to San Antonio Pets Alive.

Odin, the 2-year-old dog, was found wandering the streets six weeks ago with deep scars and injuries to his face, neck, eyes, and legs.

Taken in by foster mom Pamela, Odin was given the care and medical attention he needed. He was prescribed pain medication, antibiotics and eye drops.

“The first night Odin arrived at my house, he was afraid. He just laid there and didn’t want to eat or drink,” said Pamela.

Through foster care, SAPA says Odin has learned to love and trust humans again.

“This truly shows what lots of TLC can do to an animal in need!” said SAPA.

Odin is no longer described as tired and worn out and instead is a loving, gentle spirit that has found pure happiness with his foster family.

Two-year-old pup Odin before and after foster care. (San Antonio Pets Alive)

Pamela has pre-adopted Odin and is happy to give him a second chance at the life he deserves.

“He’s come a long way! We’ve been through a lot together, and he’s such a good boy that I decided to pre-adopt him!” said Pamela.