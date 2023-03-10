Baptist Health System to host another hiring event for former Texas Vista Medical Center employees

SAN ANTONIO – Baptist Health System will hold another hiring event to help provide job opportunities for Texas Vista employees after news surfaced that the medical center is closing on May 1.

The event will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 10 at the Texas Vista Hospital, located at 7400 Barlite Boulevard.

During the event, Texas Vista employees will be offered a comprehensive benefits plan, including honoring the employees’ years of service for purposes of Baptist’s Paid Time Off and health care eligibility.

Located in San Antonio and New Braunfels, Baptist Health System is seeking qualified candidates for the following positions:

Registered Nurses

Patient Care Assistants

Licenses Vocational Nurses

Laboratory technicians

Occupational therapists

Physical therapists

Radiology technicians

Dietary

Housekeeping

Maintenance

Administration

All other allied health and hospital professionals

At the event, candidates will have the opportunity to meet and interview with hiring leaders and learn additional information for full-time, part-time, and per diem positions.