62º

LIVE

Local News

PHOTOS: Beautiful bluebonnets blooming around San Antonio, Houston area

Even giraffes, pigs and zebras were seen enjoying the springtime flowers

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bluebonnets, San Antonio, Houston, Spring, Things To Do, Outdoors
Bluebonnets (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the prettiest time of year as bluebonnets are starting to pop up across the San Antonio and Houston areas.

Whether it’s an open field, a springtime garden, or a random cluster along the side of a country road, bluebonnets are marking the start of spring in Texas.

Bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas, and this includes all forms of the flower, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

If you see bluebonnets, you’re urged to not pick the flowers or dig them up from public property, TPWD said.

We want to see your pictures of bluebonnets sightings! Send your images though KSAT Connect here or on the KSAT 12 app.

Below are images shared by KSAT viewers on bluebonnets sightings around the San Antonio area:

Syl
just now
0
San Antonio
dr.scottkimble

Afternoon nap. Texas style

just now
0
Karnes City
John

Bluebonnets back in action in Universal City

just now
1
Universal City
Christi Haberer

Bluebonnets everywhere in Garden Ridge

just now
0
Schertz
Rgarcia1427

My blue bonnets are all year long Haha!!

just now
0
San Antonio
Pins User

There were zebras in a bluebonnet field in Fayetteville, Texas.

just now
0
Houston
AshliB

Maggie loves all the bluebonnets!

just now
0
San Antonio
annieh

Beautiful flowers

just now
0
Sutherland Springs
Tom Plihal

A fairly rare Pink Blue Bonnet growing alongside our cottage near Brazos Bend State Park. We winter from Minnesnowta & enjoy Texas weather

just now
1
Long Point
kpetre

My first time seeing bluebonnets! Goose💙

just now
0
San Antonio
Sylvia

“Why is this blue bonnet a different color says Molly”.

just now
0
San Antonio
Kbayley

Miss Pearl enjoying the Blue bonnets.

just now
1
Houston
gordon

Great start to spring

just now
0
New Braunfels
Anne B

Ollie in the bluebonnets

just now
1
Houston
Kristina Domaschofsky

At work and captured a Bluebonnet with our friend Walter at the G2 ranch!

just now
0
Pearsall
Nancy Jo Petrosky

Our first bluebonnet in our yard!

just now
0
Fredericksburg
Mazhr

Jennie looking lovely in the Bluebonnets

just now
0
Houston

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter