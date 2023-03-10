PHOTOS: Beautiful bluebonnets blooming around San Antonio, Houston area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the prettiest time of year as bluebonnets are starting to pop up across the San Antonio and Houston areas.

Whether it’s an open field, a springtime garden, or a random cluster along the side of a country road, bluebonnets are marking the start of spring in Texas.

Bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas, and this includes all forms of the flower, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

If you see bluebonnets, you’re urged to not pick the flowers or dig them up from public property, TPWD said.

We want to see your pictures of bluebonnets sightings! Send your images though KSAT Connect here or on the KSAT 12 app.

Below are images shared by KSAT viewers on bluebonnets sightings around the San Antonio area:

Syl just now 1

dr.scottkimble Afternoon nap. Texas style just now 0

John Bluebonnets back in action in Universal City just now 0

Christi Haberer Bluebonnets everywhere in Garden Ridge just now 0

Rgarcia1427 My blue bonnets are all year long Haha!! just now 0

Pins User There were zebras in a bluebonnet field in Fayetteville, Texas. just now 0

AshliB Maggie loves all the bluebonnets! just now 0

annieh Beautiful flowers just now 0

Tom Plihal A fairly rare Pink Blue Bonnet growing alongside our cottage near Brazos Bend State Park. We winter from Minnesnowta & enjoy Texas weather just now 1

kpetre My first time seeing bluebonnets! Goose💙 just now 0

Sylvia “Why is this blue bonnet a different color says Molly”. just now 1

Kbayley Miss Pearl enjoying the Blue bonnets. just now 1

gordon Great start to spring just now 0

Anne B Ollie in the bluebonnets just now 1

Kristina Domaschofsky At work and captured a Bluebonnet with our friend Walter at the G2 ranch! just now 0

Nancy Jo Petrosky Our first bluebonnet in our yard! just now 0