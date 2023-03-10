PHOTOS: Beautiful bluebonnets blooming around San Antonio, Houston area

SAN ANTONIO – It’s the prettiest time of year as bluebonnets are starting to pop up across the San Antonio and Houston areas.
Whether it’s an open field, a springtime garden, or a random cluster along the side of a country road, bluebonnets are marking the start of spring in Texas.
Bluebonnets are the state flower of Texas, and this includes all forms of the flower, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
If you see bluebonnets, you’re urged to not pick the flowers or dig them up from public property, TPWD said.
Below are images shared by KSAT viewers on bluebonnets sightings around the San Antonio area:
Tom Plihal
A fairly rare Pink Blue Bonnet growing alongside our cottage near Brazos Bend State Park. We winter from Minnesnowta & enjoy Texas weather
Kristina Domaschofsky
At work and captured a Bluebonnet with our friend Walter at the G2 ranch!