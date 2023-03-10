SunnyD will debut new vodka seltzers this weekend

SunnyD Vodka Seltzers to launch at select Walmart stores on March 11, 2023. Images courtesy of Sunny Delight Beverages Co.

If you were born in the ‘90s, you’ll probably enjoy these new seltzers coming to store shelves near you — the SunnyD Vodka Seltzers.

The beloved orange juice brand is debuting its new seltzers nationwide at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday, March 11, according to a news release.

The drinks will be available in a four-pack for a retail price of $9.99 to adults 21 and over.

SunnyD will still feature its signature tangy orange flavor in the drinks, mixed with vodka seltzer. The original SunnyD drink debuted in the 1990s, but in 2017, the brand saw even more popularity, according to company officials.

“SunnyD is a powerful brand, the most boldly unique orange drink on the planet,” Ilene Bergenfeld, chief marketing officer with the Harvest Hill Beverage Company, said in a statement. “Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today. Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product. So, we looked at the hard seltzer category, and thought, good, but we can do better. And SunnyD Vodka Seltzer was born.”

According to company officials, a blind taste test revealed that the majority of consumers who have tried the seltzers so far are still fans of its iconic flavor with the added alcohol:

57% said it’s better than the hard seltzers they usually drink. “Great color, texture, and aroma. Great aftertaste, very refreshing and easy to drink”.

85% said it tastes unique and 87% said this is different from other hard seltzers. “The orange taste was strong in an amazing way, full of flavor”.

72% agree that this is different than other products currently on the market.

Each can has 4.5% ABV, contains zero grams of sugar, is 95 calories and is made with real fruit juice, the company said.

