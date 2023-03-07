Disney parks favorite Dole Whip will soon be for sale at local grocery stores

Fans of Dole Whip won’t have to travel to a Disney park to taste the beloved treat — it’ll soon be available in the freezer aisle.

People who have visited a Disney theme park likely know all about the Dole Whip, which is popular for its pineapple flavor. It’s a soft-serve, dairy-free frozen dessert that can be made at home or even purchased at the San Antonio Zoo.

But soon, fans will be able to purchase Dole Whip in pineapple, mango or strawberry at their local grocery stores, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC recently announced.

The company did not say exactly when Dole Whip will hit the shelves but it did say that it’s one of 11 new launches in 2023.

The products include juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, Dole Good Crunch, Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels, and The Secret Nature of Fruit Chews and Probiotic Sodas.

They were “each designed with the Dole Promise in mind – crafting great-tasting products without processed sugars, increasing access to fruit-based nutrition, decreasing food waste, working to reduce plastic and carbon emissions, and growing value for all Dole partners and stakeholders,” a news release states.

Watch the video below to see the San Antonio Zoo’s spin on Dole Whip.