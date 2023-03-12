Actor Will Ferrell spotted filming at North Texas steakhouse

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Will Ferrell of 'Downhill' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

AMARILLO, Texas – Renowned actor and comedian Will Ferrell unexpectedly paid a visit to a North Texas steakhouse and brewery this weekend.

The Big Texan Steak Ranch & Brewery, located at 7701 E Interstate 40 in Amarillo, confirmed Ferrell’s visit Saturday night and shared photos on Facebook.

According to a report from ABC7 News, Ferrell had a camera crew with him and they were working on a “road trip documentary.”

The Big Texan is known for its signature 72oz steak challenge and has drawn many near and far to take on the task.

Ferrell’s visit to the steakhouse brought a large crowd, according to ABC7. He also reportedly visited a few other businesses in the area.

The actor has multiple projects in the works this year, including a comedy with Reese Witherspoon, a Hansel & Gretel movie, and more, IMDb states.

He’s most known for his roles in the films “Talladega Nights,” “Elf,” “Anchorman” and “Blades of Glory.”