San Antonio Fire Department announces death of firefighter

Fire engineer Samuel Hudson has passed away; he served 14 years with SAFD

Cody King, Digital Journalist

The department announced the death of active-duty fire engineer Samuel Hudson on Sunday. (SAFD/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A firefighter who has served for 14 years with the San Antonio Fire Department has passed away.

The department announced the death of active-duty fire engineer Samuel Hudson on Sunday.

Hudson has worked for SAFD since 2009 and was assigned to Medic 22 on the C shift, according to officials.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the Hudson family, and all of his friends in the department,” SAFD said in a statement. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this difficult time.”

Funeral services for Hudson are still pending at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

