1 person dead in house fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say one person is dead following a house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Monterey Street, not far from Buena Vista Street and West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on several sides of the home. Despite heavy winds, they were able to put out the flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters say they pulled a woman in her 30s or 40s out from a bedroom of the house. They were seen doing CPR and taking her to an ambulance. A battalion chief said however, that the woman later died.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many 16 units answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.