49º

Local News

1 person dead in house fire on West Side, SAFD says

Fire was called in just after 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Monterey Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD, San Antonio, West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters say one person is dead following a house fire on the city’s West Side early Friday morning.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Monterey Street, not far from Buena Vista Street and West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing on several sides of the home. Despite heavy winds, they were able to put out the flames, fire officials said.

Firefighters say they pulled a woman in her 30s or 40s out from a bedroom of the house. They were seen doing CPR and taking her to an ambulance. A battalion chief said however, that the woman later died.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many 16 units answered the call.

The name of the woman killed has not been released.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter