Free career training program to launch in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A new program set to launch in San Antonio offers free career training without having to set foot in a classroom.

The gener8tor Skills Accelerator cohort will teach students the necessary skills for an entry-level role in project management.

Those skills can translate to a variety of industries.

“With our employer network, we’re able to find an employer that really fits what we’re looking for,” said Cole Shearer, vice president of gener8tor Skills. “If they’re looking to work in beauty using their new project management skills, odds are we’re able to connect them with that company and make sure that they’re able to gain employment at the end of the program.”

Gener8tor Skills has already launched its program in 25 U.S. markets, but this cohort will mark its San Antonio debut.

The six-week virtual training is available through a partnership with the City of San Antonio, the Alamo Colleges District, and Microsoft.

Training starts later this month, but applications are due Sunday, March 19.

More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.