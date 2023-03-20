Two stabbed at random in South Side neighborhood, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were stabbed at random in a neighborhood on the South Side, and one person believed to be the suspect is in custody, according to San Antonio police.

On Monday afternoon, officers received multiple calls for a suspicious person with a knife in a neighborhood off Cantrell Drive.

SAPD said it started as reports of a man walking down the street and messing with people’s vehicles and houses. They said the man broke a window to a home there at one point.

Witnesses reported that the man came across a group of people who were hanging out before stabbing them.

The victims included a person in their 40s and another in their 70s. One of the victims is facing life-threatening injuries, police said.

