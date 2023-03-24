San Antonio tax preparer sentenced to 1 year, 1 day of prison for making false tax returns

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio tax preparer was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison on Thursday for preparing false tax returns for several years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District.

Eden Garza, 43, was found guilty of preparing false returns for his clients between the tax years 2014 and 2019, court documents stated.

Criminal investigators with the Internal Revenue Service found that Garza aided and assisted in preparing 49 false income tax returns. He falsified filing statuses, itemized deductions, income and expenses, and residential energy credit, according to investigators.

Officials said the fraudulent refunds had a criminal tax loss of $255,967. Investigators also found that Garza received a preparation fee, typically 10% of the refund for his client.

“Approximately 98% of investigated tax returns he prepared were egregiously false. As we wind down tax season, know that criminals like him will go to prison for stealing from our nation,” said Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Rodrick J. Benton of the IRS Criminal Investigations Houston Field Office.

The judge also ordered Garza to serve one year of supervised release after his prison time, and he will have to pay restitution equal to the criminal tax loss.