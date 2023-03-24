Watch: Mom returns from deployment, surprises son in Southside ISD pre-K class

Army Staff Sgt. Lucy Trevino, a 2013 graduate of Southside High School, surprised her child in his pre-K class after returning from a nine-month deployment in Bulgaria.

SAN ANTONIO – A Southside ISD pre-K classroom was the scene of the sweetest reunion on Friday.

Army Staff Sgt. Lucy Trevino surprised her child at Menchaca Early Childhood Center after returning from a nine-month deployment in Bulgaria.

Trevino, a 2013 graduate of Southside High School, was deployed last June to Bulgaria as a lead firefighter.

Because of her Army commitments, the single mom has been away from her child for 18 months of his 4-year life so far.

“It’s sad, but they know that you’re mom and you can’t be replaced and I love that,” Trevino said.

Trevino went directly from the airport to her son’s school to surprise him and get a big hug.