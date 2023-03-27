San Antonio homeowners can learn how to lower property tax bills at city workshop

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is hosting a workshop on Monday to help homeowners learn about exemptions and steps to submit an appeal to lower property taxes.

The workshop will be held from 4-7 p.m. at Ron Darner Park Headquarters, which is located in the 5800 block of Enrique M. Barrera Parkway.

The free workshops will begin with a presentation on the different exemptions available to homeowners and provide tips on how to prepare for an appeal with the Bexar County Appraisal District before the May 15 appeal deadline.

Homeowners seeking to apply for a property tax exemption can get one-on-one assistance from legal experts at the workshop.

Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be on site at each session to help with translation services.

A full list of the upcoming property tax workshops, recommended documents to bring and Bexar County resources can be found at the Neighborhood & Housing Services Department Property Tax Help webpage by clicking here.