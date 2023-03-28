San Antonio Parks and Recreation holding summer job fair this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department will hold a summer job fair on Saturday.

It will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center at 1226 NW 18th St.

The department is hiring temporary employees for roles like lifeguards, administrative associates, community services specialists, recreation specialists, recreation instructors, recreation assistants and pool supervisors.

The pay ranges from $17.50 to $20.27 per hour, depending on the position. Those hired for the lifeguard or pool supervisor positions will be eligible for a $500 incentive and a $75 swimsuit reimbursement.

The job locations will be at any of the city’s pools or community centers, or at schools throughout San Antonio.

For more information, visit SAParksandRec.com or call 210-207-8705. To apply for a job before the event, visit SanAntonio.gov/CareerCenter.