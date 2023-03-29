Man throwing rocks at businesses, cars charged with vandalism, criminal mischief in at least 20 cases

A man who threw rocks at businesses and cars in the medical center was charged with vandalism and criminal mischief in 20 cases.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who threw rocks at businesses and cars in the Medical Center was charged with vandalism and criminal mischief in 20 cases, according to San Antonio police.

Nor Ibrahim was arrested on Tuesday night. He faces charges of criminal mischief, from $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony, after being positively identified in a string of incidents dating back to December 2022, police said.

Investigators said they could not positively identify Ibrahim until he was caught on video breaking a window of a local business. The property owners reported the crime to SAPD and followed the suspect to an apartment complex.

SAPD said officers later spoke with the complex staff, who identified Ibrahim. He was then connected to 20 or more cases of vandalism and mischief, police said.

Any businesses or individuals in the Medical Center area with property damage who have video of a man matching Ibrahim’s description are asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-8326.