VIA job fair on March 31 to hire drivers, mechanics, transit security officers

Paid training provided for new hires

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit is looking to hire additional bus drivers, mechanics, and transit security officers.

VIA will host a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at the VIA Metro Center, 1021 San Pedro Ave.

There is a hiring incentive of up to $4,000 for bus and paratransit van operators and up to $6,000 for mechanics, according to a news release.

Recruiters will meet with potential applicants seeking positions as operators, mechanics, and several other available jobs in the organization.

Starting pay for bus operators is $20.96 per hour, and $23.07 per hour for mechanics.

Paid training is provided for new operator hires, with classes starting weekly.

No prior experience is necessary. Uniform and tool allowances are also provided, along with one of the best employee benefits packages in the industry.

For a full listing of open jobs, or to submit an application online.

