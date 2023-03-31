Behind the Kitchen Door: Roaches, dirty conditions force shutdown of Northwest Side Indian restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Roaches and dirty conditions inside an Indian restaurant on the Northwest Side gave health inspectors no option but to close the business last month.

Dosa City, located in the 9900 block of Fredericksburg Road, was closed by the inspector following its Feb. 13 health inspection.

According to the inspection report, moldy foods in a cooler were condemned and discarded. Other foods in the cooler had no date markings and were improperly covered.

Household pesticides and live and dead roaches were found in the kitchen. The business told to “ensure roaches are removed by any APPROVED means.”

Some foods in a cooler were being stored in T-shirt grocery bags, while raw chicken was found stored above ready-to-eat food.

Several coolers were also “soiled” and needed to be cleaned, as well as the stovetop and several areas under and behind equipment.

The inspector gave the establishment a score of 77. He also suspended their food permit and forced them to close until the violations were corrected.

The business was back up and running when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week.

Owner Vinoshan Sivarasa said he was out of the country when the inspector visited last month. He blamed his employees for not keeping the business clean in his absence.

Sivarasa said the business was only closed for about a week while he and his workers cleaned and pest control services were hired to deal with the roaches.

“After the inspector come in. He checked everything and said ‘OK, perfect, you (can) open,’” Sivarasa said.

Metro Health records requested by KSAT Investigates show the business wasn’t re-inspected until March 2, which was 17 days after the shutdown order.

Dosa City was given the green light to reopen once a reinstatement fee was paid and dead insects were removed.

During his visit, Gerber noticed one problem that hadn’t been corrected. The business was still displaying an outdated report card with a much higher score of 90 from an inspection in 2022.

The owner is hopeful he and his staff can stay on track and earn a higher score next time around.

“The inspector said, ‘After three months, I’m coming back, and I will give you good number,’” Sivarasa said.

We’ll be watching to see what happens Behind the Kitchen Door.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Al Carbon, 100

403 Culebra Rd

-------------------

Bubba’s 33, 100

6930 W. Loop 1604 North

--------------------

Buffalo Wild Wings ‘Go’, 100

1134 Culebra Rd

---------------------

Chipotle Mexican Grill #2753, 100

22106 US HWY 281 North

---------------------

El Taco De Jalisco, 100

4407 Vance Jackson

----------------------

Niazi Bodega Food Mart, 99

5138 UTSA Blvd

----------------------

Burger King #8489, 98

5007 NW Loop 410

----------------------

Gyros #2, 97

444 W. Mitchell St

-----------------------

Pizza Hut #25, 96

4232 Thousand Oaks

-------------------------

Jack In The Box #926, 95

2235 NE Loop 410

--------------------------

Dominos Pizza, 94

941 S. Gen McMullen

----------------------------

Kabir Mediterranean Buffet & Lounge, 93

8931 Wurzbach Rd

----------------------------

Long John Silvers, 92

4350 W. Commerce St

-----------------------------

Fratello’s Italian Market & Deli, 91

2503 Broadway

------------------------------

McDonald’s #2962, 90

4422 W. Commerce St

