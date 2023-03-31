NERD Focus, founded by UTSA student, is now the official energy drink of the San Antonio Spurs

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) drives against San Antonio Spurs' Jeremy Sochan during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Friday have announced that NERD Focus has become the official energy drink of the team and of the AT&T Center, according to a press release.

The energy drink has roots with the city, as it was founded by a University of Texas at San Antonio student back in 2006 and will now be sold throughout AT&T Center at all in-arena events.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with a cutting-edge brand like NERD Focus that aligns with our organization’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Katrina Palanca, VP of Global Partnerships for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Rooted in San Antonio, both the Spurs and NERD represent the potential for growth and success on a global scale. We’re excited to see how their superior product will ignite the fan experience at Spurs games and all AT&T Center events for many seasons to come.”

The press release said the partnership will include various television and arena branding signage displays as well as a presence on social media accounts. Fans will also get the opportunity to visit a newly-branded NERD Focus Drink MKT that is open at Section 122 and will feature the latest flavors.

The release said fans can look forward to seeing in-game promotions, activations and free merchandise and apparel giveaways as soon as next season.

NERD Focus built its early following through distribution across Texas college and university campuses, the press release states.

“As a brand that was founded in San Antonio, Texas, we couldn’t be more excited to be partnering up with the San Antonio Spurs. To be the Official Energy Drink of a world-class organization in the same city where “The Original Think Drink” was formulated is just awesome!” Beverage USA Co-Founder, Rocco LaVista said. “We have a lot of loyal NERD Focus consuming Spurs fans in San Antonio. We’re really proud to be able to announce this partnership.”