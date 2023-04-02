WATCH: Texas girl rescued after being stuck in storm drain outside elementary school

ARLINGTON, Texas – A young girl was rescued by firefighters after she got stuck in a storm drain for over an hour outside of an Arlington elementary school, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m., Friday, outside Swift Elementary School, located at 1101 S Fielder Road, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

The girl, who is a student at the elementary school, was trying to retrieve her grandmother’s apron when it got blown away and went into the storm drain, according to Arlington fire officials.

She then went down the drain to get it back, but her body got stuck, fire officials said.

The rescue spanned over an hour, but firefighters were able to get the young girl out of the drain, WFAA reports.

She was taken by EMS to an area hospital but did not appear to have severe injuries, WFAA said.

Firefighters were also able to rescue the grandmother’s apron.