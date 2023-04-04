Here’s a list of 5Ks, 10Ks and other fun outdoor activities to party at during Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – Fiesta means a time to party with friends, family and strangers, but you can also sweat it out with them too.

There are a host of fun 5Ks, 10Ks and fitness events to take part in — you know, to burn off those margaritas and chickens on a stick, or to simply have fun.

Want to run the Fiesta Flambeau Parade route or race in kayaks on the San Antonio River? Here’s your chance. See below for a list of outdoor fitness events to try this Fiesta season.

Bexar Branches “Run for the Trees” 5k & Kids Mile is a conservation fiesta aimed at expanding and preserving the tree canopy of the San Antonio area. Finishers will receive a custom, handcrafted wood medal. It will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at McAllister Park. The cost is $45 for the 5K and $25 for the kid’s mile. For more information or to register, click here.

Fiesta De Los Spurs allows participants to run along the Fiesta Flambeau Parade route, before the parade on Saturday, April 29. The run is held to support local youth through Spurs Give. This year’s theme is “Tux ‘n Tennies.” The race starts at 4:30 p.m. at the start of the parade route and finishes near Legacy Park, where there will also be a post-race party. There are a few registration options, depending on the perks you’d like to cash in on:

Fiesta de los Spurs Run - Silver . Cost: $45, price increases on April 29.

Fiesta de los Spurs - Black . Cost: $65, price increases on April 29.

Fiesta de los Spurs - Gold . Cost: $120, price increases on April 29.

Kids 11 and under . Cost: $10.

Click here for more information.

Fiesta de los Spurs run in 2022. (San Antonio Spurs)

Fiesta FitFest is an official Fiesta event that includes free fitness classes, and races for runners and cyclists. The three-day event will take place at UTSA’s main campus, where there will also be live music, speakers and the University Health Athletes Village and Expo. There will be three big events:

Boots & Brews Beer Mile w/Y100: 6 p.m., Friday, April 14. Cost: $20.



SATX 5k/10k presented by Michelob Ultra: 8 a.m., Saturday, April 15. Cost: $40-$50.



L’Étape San Antonio by Tour de France: 7 a.m., Sunday, April 16. Cost varies by distance.



Click here for more information.

Mission Run will be held for the 49th time by San Antonio RoadRunners. While it is not an official Fiesta event, it will be held during the second weekend of Fiesta, on Sunday, April 23, at Mission County Park:

Half-marathon: 7:30 a.m. Cost: $93, price increases on April 23.

5K: 8:15 a.m. Cost: $43, price increases on April 23.

10K: 8 a.m. Cost: $53, price increases on April 23.

Kids 1k fun run: 7:15 a.m. Cost: $12, price increases on April 23.

Click here for more information.

The OLLU 5k Confetti Walk and Run winds through the university’s campus on the West Side. This will be the seventh year that OLLU will hold the race, which raises money for scholarships. There will be a race for adults and children on Saturday, April 22:

OLLU Confetti 5K Run/Walk: 9 a.m. Cost: $35 for the public, $25 for alumni.

Kids Run: 8:30 a.m. Free.

Click here for more information.

Run to Remember raises money for the San Antonio and South Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. There will be a .5K beer run, a 5K and a 10K to choose from, and all will be held at Comanche Park on Saturday, April 29:

5K: 7:30 a.m. Cost: $45, price increases on April 25.

10K: 7:30 a.m. Cost: $60, price increases on April 23.

.5K Beer Race: 8:30 a.m. Cost: $35.

Click here for more information.

The Siesta half-marathon, 10K and 5K from Scallywompus will be held on Sunday, April 30 at Mission County Park. The entire race will take place along the San Antonio River:

5K : 8:35 a.m. Cost: $40

10K : 8:15 a.m. Cost: $50

Half - marathon : 7:31 a.m. Cost: $99

Click here for more information.

The Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk raises money for the Chromosome 18 Clinical Research Center based at UT Health San Antonio. This will be the sixth year for the event, which takes place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 29 at UT Health San Antonio. It is free to participate but people can donate money for the cause. Click here for more information.

Walk for Autism at Palo Alto College on the South Side helps raise autism awareness and resources. It is presented by Any Baby Can. It will take place from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, April 22. It is free to participate. Click here for more information.

Zeta Fiesta Track Meet has been held by the Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter since 1984. Their goal is to promote health, recreation and sportsmanship. Children age 5 to 12 are encouraged to participate. It will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex. It is free to participate. Click here for more information.

Other sports

The Fiesta Tee Invitational will be held at the Canyon Springs Senior Men’s Golf Association for its sixth year. The First Tee-Greater San Antonio association serves hundreds of kids a year by helping them develop life skills. The event will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at the Canyon Springs Gold Club. A four-person team costs $600. Click here for more information.

The Fiesta Women and co-ed 45th annual soccer tournament will be held at the Star Soccer Complex. The event will include food, drinks and a playground. It is free to attend, but the registration to play has ended. Here are the dates:

8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, April 22.

8 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday, April 23.

Click here for more information.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta is the only official Fiesta kayaking event. This year, participants can choose from different kayaking obstacle routes. The goal is to raise money for the River Foundation. It will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Padre Park along the San Antonio River. The cost varies by course and by person. For more info, click here.