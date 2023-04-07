Behind the Kitchen Door: Southside bakery ‘permanently closed’ following health inspection

SAN ANTONIO – A South Side bakery cited for multiple violations by health inspectors decided it was better to close the business than make all the necessary corrections.

La Familia Bakery

La Familia Bakery, formerly located in the 2300 block of South Flores Street, got a 77 on its recent health inspection.

The inspector found the building in such a state of disrepair that he wrote: “The kitchen would not be approved for food prep if applying for a license in this condition. Must make repairs.”

Ceiling panels were hanging down or missing, there were holes in the walls, soft spots on the floors and peeling paint. In addition, several plumbing repairs were needed.

A re-inspection was ordered.

When KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week, he found not only was there no kitchen door, there was no bakery.

A contractor was doing demolition work inside the building.

When reached by phone, the owner of the building said the bakery permanently closed in early March. He said he’s now making repairs to the building, getting it ready for a new business.

Culebra Meat Market #7

Culebra Meat Market #7 in the 3000 block of Blanco Road got a low score of 72.

Foods were not being properly cooled and refrigeration units and coolers weren’t cool enough, leading to some food being thrown out.

Employees weren’t washing hands. Those who were used the wrong sink because the hand washing sink was found to be blocked.

The owner indicated he wanted a re-grade after the inspection but later called back and accepted the score.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Jim’s

Jim’s in the 300 block of Hildebrand got a 78.

Several small dead rodents were found stuck on a glue trap. Several surfaces and equipment needed to be cleaned, and peeling paint needed to be repaired.

A re-inspection was ordered, and the business was told to “remove all rodent droppings,” show proof of pest control services and complete a “thorough cleaning” of the business by that time.

Good Time Charlie’s

Good Time Charlie’s located in the 2900 block of Broadway earned an 87 on their February inspection.

The inspector saw “small roaches crawl out from behind the vent hood.”

The same vent hood needed to be removed for cleaning. Food debris in coolers and freezers needed to removed and so did the grease buildup at the fry station.

Knives were stored with food debris, and raw meats were being improperly stored next to each other.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Pizza Hut, 100

627 Bandera Rd

--------------------------

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 100

190 W Bitters Rd

--------------------------

Shipley Do-Nuts, 100

20711 Wilderness Oak

---------------------------

Whataburger, 100

23522 Wilderness Oak

-----------------------------

Artea Bubble Tea + Eats, 100

7010 W Loop 1604 N

----------------------------

Pepe’s Barbacoa #8, 99

13790 Watson Rd

---------------------------

Palenque Grill, 98

15900 La Cantera Parkway

----------------------------

Pizza Patron #139, 97

13909 Nacogdoches Rd

-------------------------------

Texas de Brazil, 96

313 E Houston St

-------------------------------

Taqueria Jimador, 95

1106 Vance Jackson

------------------------------

Three Amigos, 94

303 NW 36th St

-------------------------------

Asoko Sushi, 93

12055 Vance Jackson

---------------------------------

Restaurant Gwendolyn LLC, 92

1017 N Flores St

---------------------------------

Pig Stand #29, 91

1508 Broadway

------------------------------

R & S Dairy Queen, 90

9726 Perrin Beitel

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursdays on the Nightbeat.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Watch other Behind the Kitchen Door stories here