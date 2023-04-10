Missing woman found alive in submerged Jeep at Texas lake

A missing woman from East Texas was found in a submerged Jeep at Lake O’ The Pines on Friday, April 7, 2023, according to the Marion County Sheriff Office.

MARION COUNTY, Texas – A missing woman from East Texas was found alive in a submerged Jeep at Lake O’ The Pines, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that a fisherman called 911 on Friday morning and reported a black Jeep that was almost fully underwater. The Jeep was about 40 feet from a boat ramp on the south side of the lake.

Deputies and a tow truck arrived to remove the vehicle from the water and they noticed a person was still inside, according to a Facebook post from MCSO.

“With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a female was safely rescued from the submerged jeep,” the post says.

The woman was then taken to a hospital. MCSO did not say how long they believe the woman was in the water but said she was reported missing out of Longview.

Longview is about 35 miles south of the lake.

