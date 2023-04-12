Man fails to reverse, crashes SUV into apartment staircase, police say

A driver crashed his vehicle into apartment staircase on the city's NW Side.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after man crashed his sport utility vehicle into an apartment staircase early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Henley Park Apartments in the 3800 block of Parkdale Drive, not far from Datapoint Drive and Interstate 10 on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a man had put his SUV into drive instead of reverse and then drove into the staircase, causing it to be destroyed. There were no reported injuries.

Police said residents on the second floor of the apartment building did not leave their apartment building when the crash happened. They were told to call police if they needed anything.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say exactly why the man failed to put the SUV in reverse.