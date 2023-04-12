Man shot drives to Whataburger for help, is in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night.

Officers were called just before 10:30 p.m. to a Whataburger in the 8200 block of Marbach Road, not far from Horal Street and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, officers arrived to find the victim’s vehicle, but the victim however, was nowhere to be found.

Police say the man had driven himself to the Whataburger after he was shot somewhere else. They say the victim called a friend, who then picked him up and dropped him off at the gate of JBSA-Lackland.

From there, the man took an ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Investigators spent time at the Whataburger going through the man’s car and collecting evidence, but they are not exactly sure where the shooting happened. No arrests have been made.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.