Brahmas update parking plan, encourage rideshare for home finale due to Fiesta carnival

SAN ANTONIO – The Alamodome in downtown San Antonio will be busy on Saturday as it will host the Brahmas’ final game of the regular season and the Fiesta Carnival.

Due to the carnival, the Brahmas organization has announced an updated parking plan for Saturday’s home finale.

Lot B will open at 10:30 a.m. and will be open on a first-come, first-served basis. The spots will be $10 each, and no tailgating will be allowed.

Lot A will open at 7 a.m. with ADA spots available. Those slots will be $25 each.

Lot D will have space available for rideshare drop-off and pick-up, and Lot C will be closed due to the carnival.

Organizers said they recommend using rideshare or VIA Park & Ride, which will run from the Crossroads Park & Ride to the Alamodome.

The service to the game starts at noon, and the return service runs for one hour after the game. Each trip is $1.30 and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military.

The game between the Brahmas and D.C. Defenders starts at 2 p.m. It will air on ABC.

The carnival will be open from noon to midnight on Saturday.

