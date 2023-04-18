City making repairs on Culebra Road sinkhole; street expected to reopen by Thursday

A portion of Culebra Road on the city’s West Side caved in late Monday morning, creating a large sinkhole that caused a two-vehicle crash.

SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the City of San Antonio’s Public Works Department worked overnight to repair a failed section of a storm drain that caused a large sinkhole on Culebra Road.

City officials said the 48-inch storm drain pipe was replaced and crews are assessing the drainage infrastructure and pavement conditions in the area.

The eastbound lanes of Culebra Road near North General McMullen remain closed on Tuesday.

One or both eastbound lanes are expected to be repaired and reopened by Thursday, public works officials said.

A portion of the busy West Side street caved in Monday morning.

The driver of an SUV told KSAT he was traveling in the 2600 block of Culebra Rod behind a solid waste truck when the road collapsed in front of him.

The driver said the SUV would have gone into the hole but he swerved and in the process, hit a pickup truck headed in the opposite direction.

One person suffered minor injuries.