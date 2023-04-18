Spurs seeking more away-from-home games in future seasons

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs turned some heads for playing “home” games away from the AT&T Center this season. Now the team will ask to do the same thing next season.

During Tuesday’s Bexar County Commissioners Court meeting, a vote is expected on whether to extend an agreement allowing the Spurs to play games away from home over the next two seasons.

This year, the Silver and Black hosted teams in Austin, Mexico City, and the Alamodome.

The Spurs’ first game in Austin on April 6 was considered by many to be a slam dunk after the team sold out and broke the Moody Center attendance.

An announced crowd of 16,023 packed the relatively new arena on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai was among the thousands of Spurs fans in attendance.

“I’m all for the Spurs outreaching to Travis County and other parts they think they can increase their fan base,” said Sakai.

Sakai previously met with the Travis County judge to discuss the Spurs and the importance of strengthening the South Central Texas region north and south of San Antonio.

“I’m in conversations with the Spurs to see if they’ll make an outreach to South Texas. We have a lot of fans there, and there’s no doubt in my mind that that’s the right thing to do,” said Sakai.

