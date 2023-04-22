76º

Uvalde hires new assistant police chief

Homer Delgado currently serves as police chief in Dilley, will start in Uvalde May 8

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

The City of Uvalde has hired Homer Delgado as assistant chief of police. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

UVALDE, Texas – The City of Uvalde has hired a new assistant chief of police.

Homer Delgado, who is currently police chief in Dilley, will start his new position on May 8.

“In his tenure there, he has done an excellent job of building strong, transparent relationships between the citizens of Dilley and the police department,” a news release said.

Delgado has 26 years of law enforcement experience that includes hostage negotiations and criminal investigations.

“His policing philosophy is to balance a foundation of traditional policing concepts with innovative and progressive methods designed to evolve with our community’s future needs,” the news release said.

