Man, teen arrested for breaking into Clemens High School in January, police say

Mugshots for Janna Omar (left) and Andrew Trevino (right)

SCHERTZ, Texas – Two people suspected of burglarizing Clemens High School earlier this year have been arrested.

Janna Omar, 19, and Andrew Trevino, 24, were arrested Monday on warrants for burglary of a building.

They’re accused of breaking into the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District campus on January 7 and causing substantial damage to the school, Schertz police said.

At the time of the incident, police shared photos of the suspects from surveillance video with fire extinguishers in their hands.

Police said the pair forced their way into the locked school but the district didn’t disclose the full extent of the damage to the campus.

Following the incident, police asked for the public’s help identifying the suspects seen on the video surveillance and an anonymous tip led officers to Omar and Trevino, according to a press release.

Omar and Trevino are being held at the Guadalupe County Jail with bond set at $15,000 each.

Burglary is a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to 2 years in a state jail facility and a fine of up to $10,000.