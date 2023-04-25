New San Antonio Zoo event center will allow guests to party with the primates

From San Antonio Zoo press release: A world's first feature tying the event center to the gorilla habitat is what the zoo is currently calling Silverback Peak. This tower element will allow gorillas to climb from an open-air gorilla habitat and actually visit an event at the event center at the top of the cliff wall.

SAN ANTONIO – Gorillas will be returning to the San Antonio Zoo in the next few years and guests will get a chance to party with them in a newly planned event center.

The zoo announced Tuesday that the event center will be the final piece of the first phase of its master plan expansion, which also includes the new front entrance and gorilla habitat.

The event center and gorilla habitat are expected to open in early 2025 while the new entrance is scheduled to open this November.

Renderings show the event center near the upcoming Congo Falls gorilla habitat, giving guests a chance to party with the primates for galas, luncheons, weddings, and other special events.

Zoo officials said the center will sit on top of the quarry walls overlooking gorillas and lions in the foreground, giraffes and the entire African Savanna habitat in the background, and in the distance — an unobstructed view of the downtown San Antonio skyline.

Rendering of planned event center at San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio Zoo)

A press release from the zoo calls the tower shown in the rendering a “world’s first feature” that will allow gorillas to climb from an open-air gorilla habitat and actually visit an event at the event center at the top of the cliff wall.

The center will have a capacity of approximately 500 people with the flexibility to expand by opening exterior window walls.

“San Antonio Zoo is the perfect place to host an event - however, we have never had a facility that could host large numbers indoors or in one place,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “This new event center will allow the zoo to continue to grow our event business and the revenues will help support our conservation and educational efforts.”

Visitors will access the event center directly from Hildebrand Avenue. The support building will feature administrative offices, a bridal room and even a board room that can be rented out for smaller meetings, according to a press release.

Rendering shows exterior of planned event center at San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio Zoo)

The event center is being funded 100% by donors, zoo officials said.

The entrance and gorilla habitat are being funded by 2022 voter-approved bond funds, Midtown TIRZ funds and donations to its capital campaign — Generation Zoo. The zoo is providing $47 million of the total projected cost of the $67 million overall price tag, primarily through donations to the campaign.

“I have been inspired by the support for the Generation Zoo fundraising campaign. We have received some of the largest and most transformational gifts in our zoo’s 109-year history,” said Julie Gross, Chief Development Officer at San Antonio Zoo. “Our donors share our passion for this project, and many have told us their gift to Generation Zoo has been the largest philanthropic gift they have ever given.”

“There will be no other event center like this in the world,” said Morrow. “Sitting on top of the historic quarry walls, the views, the gorilla interaction and more are symbolic of our drive to be known for quality, creativity, innovation, and world-class design in everything we do.”