Man’s body found in ‘advanced stage of decomposition’ along San Antonio River at Espada Park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead along the bank of the San Antonio River at Espada Park.

SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Washington Moscoso said a fisherman called 911 after noticing the man’s body just before noon on Wednesday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s-40s, was in an “advanced stage of decomposition.”

Due to the rain, it appears the man died at another location and was in the water for an unknown amount of time before he washed ashore.

Moscoso said it is unknown how or where he died. It is also too early to tell if foul play was involved, he said.

The man has not been identified.

The entrance to the park is closed as police investigate. Espada Park is located at 1750 SE Military Drive, west of South Presa Street.

Read also: