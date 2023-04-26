Moose munches on popcorn, Happy Meal after meandering into movie theater, video shows

BOERNE, Texas – A moose at the movies might sound like the title of a children’s book but it’s actually a headline out of Alaska last week.

Surveillance cameras caught a moose wandering into a movie theatre in Kenai, Alaska, on April 19.

Footage released by Kenai Cinemas shows the moose walking through the front doors of the theater as a shocked employee looks on from behind the counter.

Video of the incident can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

Kenai Cinema employee Jasmynne Palmer told Storyful “he smelled the amazing aroma of the popcorn and thought he should have a taste.”

“I wasn’t raised in Alaska, so I wasn’t aware that a baby moose is mostly harmless. But you never know with wildlife animals,” she said. “It was still a cool experience.”

Palmer said the moose was in the cinema for about ten minutes, munching on popcorn and eating from a McDonald’s Happy Meal box.

“I do not know if a Happy Meal is good for a moose or not. However, I can confidently say that it’s not in its natural diet,” Nick Fowler, a wildlife biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the Anchorage Daily News.

