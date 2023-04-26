Woodlake Hills Middle School teacher named KSAT12 Educator of the Month

SAN ANTONIO – Students at Woodlake Hills Middle School say they look forward to their class with Monique Jackson, who is a CTE teacher, or career, technology and education teacher, at Judson ISD.

Jackson, who is credited with helping students and fellow teachers succeed in the technology field, is KSAT’S Educator of the Month.

“You’re able to relate to the kids,” Jackson said. “I can tell them the things that I went through (when I was a student) and try to help them, to not make those same mistakes and just having fun with them.”

Jackson has been teaching with Judson ISD for 10 years and she’s been at Woodlake Hills Middle School for three years now. In that time, she has had quite an impact on her students.

“She’s one of the teachers that understands you,” said Trinity Anthony, an eighth-grade student. “You can tell her anything and like she won’t judge you for it. She’ll just like, understand and try to help you through it.”

“She’s a good teacher,” said Daivion Willis, another eighth-grade student. “She’s very nice. She’s a very good listener. If you have any problems at home or at school news, just come to her and she can help you out with anything.”

Jackson also shows her support to her students by going to their games.

“I come to some of the students’ games when I can,” Jackson said. “And, just show that support. Sometimes they may not have mom and dad to go to those games. So, I’ll be there rooting for them and cheering them on. It’s also exciting for me as well.”

She helps her fellow teachers too. During the pandemic, she created a YouTube channel to help other teachers with technology issues. And now, she’s running Wildcat News TV on a YouTube channel for her students.

These are all reasons why she is being recognized as KSAT’S Educator of the Month for April.

“It’s actually an honor and a privilege,” Jackson said. “You don’t expect things like this to happen. You see it on TV all the time, but when it’s you, it’s like, are you kidding me right now? So, I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I’m blessed.”