Pair of brothers arrested during drug bust in Atascosa County, sheriff says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Atascosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested two brothers during a drug bust that started as an investigation into cannabis THC products and other drugs making their way into a Poteet ISD campus, according to Sheriff David Soward.

ACSO’s Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 800 block of Boyd Street, just off School Drive, shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators secured a warrant after determining drugs were being sold from the home.

The Narcotics Unit seized about 22 pounds of cannabis flower, more than 300 THC vape pens, and other THC products that Soward did not quantify and said were “an extremely large quantity.”

ACSO also seized the following, according to Soward:

Two pistols

Nearly $40,000 in cash that was believed to be tied to drug sales

A hydroponic growing tent to grow cannabis flower

A refrigerator used for storing illegal substances

A gold-colored money counter

Measuring scales

A Santa Muerte statue covered in 50- and 100-dollar bills

Deputies arrested Guadalupe Galvan Moreno, 20, and Albert Benjamin Moreno, 19, whose home was raided, Soward said.

Both face charges of possession of marijuana over 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 2, tetrahydrocannabinol, over 400 grams. Bonds were set at $310,000 each.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $75,000, Soward said.

Pleasanton and Poteet police departments assisted ACSO during the bust.