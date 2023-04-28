Behind the Kitchen Door: Hotel steakhouse had license briefly suspended due to lack of hot water

SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors temporarily shut down a downtown steak house last month due to a lack of hot water following a routine health inspection.

Range, located inside the Embassy Suites hotel downtown in the 100 block of East Houston Street, earned an 81 on its health inspection conducted by Metro Health on March 16.

The inspector found raw steaks and raw salmon in cold units that weren’t being kept cold enough. The items were discarded.

Several bottles of expired heavy cream were in a cooler, and raw meats were being improperly stored next to ready-to-eat food without covers.

The big problem was a lack of hot water during the inspection. The inspector suspended their license until the water could be restored.

This week employees told KSAT Investigates the suspension only lasted a few hours, and the restaurant was able to reopen the same evening after hot water was restored.

IHOP

IHOP, located in the 100 block of Southwest Loop 410, earned an 84 on its recent inspection.

Some food was condemned because the cold unit wasn’t cold enough.

There were cross-contamination problems, including a bowl stacked on top of lettuce and raw bacon on a cutting board that contained non-raw animal products.

An employee was prepping food without the proper hair restraint, and the business was told to perform more frequent cleanings.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Taco Boulevard

Taco Boulevard, located in the 18000 block of Blanco Road, got an 84.

Employees had to toss out refried beans that were past their expiration date.

Eggs were being held a room temperature when they should have been kept cold.

There was equipment stored in a hand sink, preventing workers from using it, and a significant leak needed to be fixed.

The business was also reminded not to let frozen foods thaw at room temperature.

Boba Tea

Boba Tea, located at 3850 South New Braunfels, got an 85.

A manager had to lower the temperature on a cold unit.

Raw eggs were improperly stored, a hot water faucet needed repairs, employees weren’t using hair nets or hats and others were wearing bracelets.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Chester’s Hamburgers, 100

9980 IH 10 W

Chick-fil-A, 100

1555 N FM 1604 E

Dominos Pizza, 100

240 W Houston St

P. Terry’s Burger Stand, 100

327 W 1604 S

Twin Peaks, 100

702 Loop 410 NW

Starbucks Coffee Company, 99

6353 Rittiman Rd

Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q, 98

327 E Nakoma Dr

Pizza Hut, 97

6380 Rittiman Rd

TJ’s Hamburgers, 96

962323 W. Southcross Blvd

Three Star Bar, 95

521 E Grayson St

Lucky Food Mart#1, 94

5100 Fredericksburg Rd

Chinese Mexican Grill, 93

1302 Somerset Rd

Fred’s Fish Fry, 92

3303 Blanco Rd

Mazatlan Restaurant, 91

7914 IH 35 S

The Brown Bag Gourmet, 90

11035 Wetmore Rd

