Man shot during altercation at Southwest Side apartments, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot during an altercation on the city’s Southwest Side late Thursday night.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 3300 of Roselawn Road, not far from South General McMullen and Kennedy Park.

According to police, a man in his 20s had gotten into a fight with some other men and that’s when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the shoulder.

Police said after the shooting, the men got into a four-door sedan and fled. They have not been found.

The wounded man ran to another part of the apartment complex to get help. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say exactly what the argument was about.