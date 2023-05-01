Prosecutors dismiss felony charge against ex-SAPD officer accused of kneeling on suspect’s neck

Michael Brewer, a former SAPD officer, was charged with unlawful restraint risking serious bodily injury.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors on Monday dismissed a felony charge against a former San Antonio police officer accused of kneeling on a suspect’s neck during a 2019 disturbance call.

Michael Brewer had been charged with unlawful restraint risking serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony.

Brewer was fired in 2020 along with Officer Andre Vargas after an SAPD internal affairs investigation determined Vargas used unnecessary force by lifting the suspect off the ground by his arms even though he was already handcuffed and that Brewer had subjected the man to unnecessary physical violence.

A Bexar County grand jury indicted Brewer in March 2022.

KSAT could find no record that Vargas was ever charged.

Brewer’s defense attorney, Ben Sifuentes, told KSAT Monday that SAPD and the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office demonstrated “gross incompetence” by pursuing the case criminally.

Sifuentes, who filed a writ seeking a dismissal in the case earlier this year, said evidence gathered at the time of the man’s arrest did not match the charge eventually filed against his client.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office and SAPD did not respond to messages from KSAT seeking comment Monday afternoon.