Geekdom to host 10 free boot camps for local entrepreneurs, startups

SAN ANTONIO – Geekdom is holding free, three-day workshops for local entrepreneurs wanting to launch a new business.

Ten Geekdom Startup Bootcamps will be held over the next year thanks to a partnership with Bexar County, which provided $175,000 in funding for the program, according to a news release from Geekdom. Commissioners approved the funding on Tuesday.

The boot camps will help entrepreneurs with resources so they can “develop a lean canvas and pitch deck and find the resources they need to take the next steps toward company creation,” the release states.

The sessions will be led by Geekdom staff and local mentors.

“We know there are creative entrepreneurs in every quadrant of Bexar County, and we welcome the opportunity to take our expertise and resources to them,” Geekdom CEO Charles Woodin said in the release. “Our mission is to support new and early-stage startup founders, and we are grateful for the confidence and support of the Bexar County Commissioners Court to help us expand these opportunities to more residents.”

In the release, Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai called it “a wonderful opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to get the feedback and support they need to bring their innovative ideas to market.”

The next Geekdom Startup Bootcamp will take place on May 19–21 at Geekdom, 110 E. Houston St.

To register, click here. A full schedule is being finalized and will be available in the coming week.

