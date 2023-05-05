4 people sentenced in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme at JBSA-Randolph

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were sentenced to federal prison this week for their involvement in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, according to federal authorities.

David Joseph Bolduc Jr., 62, of Virginia; John G. Hancock, 61, of Ohio; Karen K. Paulsen, 59, of Ohio; and Rubens Wilson Fiuza Lima, 73, of Georgia, were each charged with conspiracy in connection with the scheme, which spanned from 2007 to 2018.

They conspired with Keith Alan Seguin, 57, who worked as a civilian employee at Randolph and used his job to steer contracts to software engineering company QuantaDyn Corporation, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

QuantaDyn worked on Randolph Trainer Development (RTD) simulators for the base.

Bolduc, who owned QuantaDyn, paid Seguin nearly $2.4 million in bribes so his company can win contracts, the release states. In return, QuantaDyn received $100 million in work on Air Force projects.

Hancock and Paulsen helped Seguin in manipulating the contract award amounts and contract winners “to corrupt contracting processes, and to defraud the Air Force, General Services Administration, and companies competing for government contracts,” the release adds.

Lima took a subcontractor job for the RTD contract and used his business, Impex Import Export Inc., to help disguise the bribe money as legitimate purchases, the release adds.

The four defendants received their sentences this week:

Bolduc was sentenced to 120 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay $37.75 million in restitution to the government and forfeit $8.7 million and property.

Hancock was sentenced to 40 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay $23.76 million in restitution to the government.

Paulsen was sentenced to five years of probation with six months of home confinement for one count of conspiracy. Paulsen must also complete 100 hours of community service during each year of probation and pay $8 million in restitution to the government.

Lima was sentenced to 27 months in prison for one count of conspiracy. Lima was also ordered to pay $653,984.20 in restitution to the government.

“The sentences handed down in this case send a clear message that corrupt behavior will not be tolerated, especially when it involves the safety and security of our nation’s military,” Jaime Esparza, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas, said in the release. “We are grateful for the hard work of our law enforcement partners in uncovering this corruption and holding these co-conspirators accountable. My office will continue to work tirelessly to protect the integrity of our government contracts, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.”

Last month, Seguin was sentenced to 36 months in prison with one year of supervised release for the charge of making a false income tax return, and 188 months in prison and three years of supervised release for the charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The sentences will run concurrently.

Seguin was also ordered to pay $736,618 in restitution to the IRS and $38.7 million in restitution to the Air Force, Army and General Services Administration. He must also forfeit the $2.3 million from bribe money.

Read also: