Transguide camera I-10 at UTSA Boulevard on May 6, 2023

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have closed a section of Interstate 10 right at the start of the Monday evening commute due to an “active scene.”

The Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 West are closed at La Cantera Parkway between exits 556 and 557, just outside Loop 1604.

SAPD says the on-ramp to I-10 from La Cantera Parkway and the on-ramp from Camp Bullis are also closed.

Transguide cameras show traffic backed up for several miles.

Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.