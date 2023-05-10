Becky G’s first headlining tour ‘Mis Casa, Tu Casa’ coming to San Antonio

Becky G performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SAN ANTONIO – Becky G announced a 16-date tour called “Mis Casa, Tu Casa,” with a San Antonio performance!

After months of success, including a star-studded multi-weekend performance at Coachella, the Latina singer announced the tour on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Mi gente… I cannot believe I get to finally announce MI CASA, TU CASA, my first ever headlining tour!!! 💙 I’ve been dreaming of this moment my entire career 🥹,” she wrote in her post. “🫶🏽 I can’t wait to sing & dance with you guys, los quiero mucho mucho mucho y nos vemos pronto! 💃🏽✨”

She will perform at Majestic Theatre in San Antonio at 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 and will also stop in Sugar Land on Sept. 27, Grand Prairie on Sept. 28, McAllen on Oct. 1, and El Paso on Oct. 3.

Her Alamo City performance will be only weeks apart from Mexican singer Peso Pluma, with whom she has a collaborative song.

Tickets for the concert will be available Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. on www.iambeckyg.com.