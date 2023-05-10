One person killed in West Side crash, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said an SUV going east on Grissom Road lost control and veered onto the westbound lane on Tuesday evening.

A driver in the westbound lane struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Both vehicles had only one occupant and were transported to the hospital.

Police said one person died at the hospital, and the other was stable.

SAPD said it was unclear if speed was a factor but mentioned that roads in the area were wet.

A passerby gave police a dashcam video of the crash, and officers are investigating further.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.