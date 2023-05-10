69º

LIVE

Local News

One person killed in West Side crash, San Antonio police say

Other person involved is stable in the hospital

KSAT Digital Staff

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, Crash, West Side
Grissom Road crash (Adam Barraza, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead after a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers said an SUV going east on Grissom Road lost control and veered onto the westbound lane on Tuesday evening.

A driver in the westbound lane struck the SUV on the passenger side.

Both vehicles had only one occupant and were transported to the hospital.

Police said one person died at the hospital, and the other was stable.

SAPD said it was unclear if speed was a factor but mentioned that roads in the area were wet.

A passerby gave police a dashcam video of the crash, and officers are investigating further.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email