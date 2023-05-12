Behind the Kitchen Door: Thai Restaurant deals with rodent problem

A supermarket racked up numerous health code violations during a recent inspection resulting in a low score, while a Thai restaurant continued dealing with a rodent problem.

The KSAT Investigates team followed up this week to see if the businesses had made corrections.

Poco Loco Supermercado

The Poco Loco Supermercado, formerly known as La Fiesta Market, located in the 3400 block of Nogalitos, earned a 73 on its recent inspection.

There was “mold on corn tortilla chips that had yet to be fried” and “moldy cucumbers” in a walk-in cooler.

Pork lard stored on shelves at room temperature needed to be refrigerated. According to the label, the lard was also past the expiration date.

A leak at the mop sink needed to be repaired because it was causing water to pool on the floor. The business also needed a “thorough cleaning.”

A re-inspection was ordered.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s, located in the 5400 block of Walzem, got an 84 on its April inspection.

There was a mold-like substance growing on a sauce jar in a cooler.

The ice machine had a build-up of dirt and debris inside and out, and hair was in there too.

A cooler was too warm, and the area around the frying equipment needed a good cleaning, and so did the shelves, fans, vents, and walls.

Salsas Mexican Restaurant

Salsas Mexican Restaurant in the 5900 block of Rittiman earned an 85. That’s an “acceptable score,” according to Metro Health’s score guide, but the owner sure didn’t want KSAT Investigates telling you about it. The owner repeatedly tried to block our camera and then took out his phone and recorded a video of our photojournalist.

The business earned deductions for improperly storing food.

Meat products were stored above lettuce.

There was a “pink mold-like growth in the ice machine,” and the soda nozzles were “contaminated with dirt and debris” that needed to be cleaned.

A dead roach was found in the kitchen, and beans and eggs were found stored on the floor.

The owner said he’s made the necessary corrections and hired pest control.

YaYa’s Thai Restaurant

Finally, we revisited YaYa’s Thai Restaurant, located in the 5300 block of McCullough.

Last year, the restaurant got a 76 on a November inspection, and at the time, it was dealing with a rodent problem.

When inspectors visited in late March, the business improved to an 81, but mice were still getting inside.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week to see if they had made any progress.

A manager showed Gerber a copy of a recent receipt from a pest control service they hired to get rid of the mice.

The manager said the pest service visited last week and gave them the “all clear.” She explained the building is very old, and they’ve tried to get the owner to make repairs to keep pests out.

“We already reported to the owner of the building, but they don’t take action immediately,” the manager said.

They hope customers understand they’re doing all they can when it comes to the rodent issue.

The business also had deductions for food debris build-up on scoop handles, with the handles resting on food, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food, the air ducts needed to be cleaned, and air filters needed to be changed.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores from this week of inspections:

Rosella at Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, 100

1139 E. Sonterra Blvd

------------------------------

Wingstop #626, 100

9234 N FM 1604 W

------------------------------

Tellez Tamales, 100

1802 Bandera Rd

------------------------------

Taco Bell #36458, 100

3213 Wurzbach Rd

------------------------------

Little Woodrow’s, 100

2535 Babcock Rd

------------------------------

Longhorn Cafe Hausman, 99

5602 W Hausman Rd

------------------------------

McAlister’s Deli, 98

7010 W 1604 N

------------------------------

Firehouse Subs #954, 97

9961 IH 10 W

------------------------------

Gorditas Estilo Torreon, 96

1310 S. W W White Rd

------------------------------

Great American Cookies, 95

6909 N FM 1604 E

------------------------------

La Mexicana, 94

130 Main Plaza

------------------------------

Bar-B-Q Republic of Texas, 93

9607 Southton Rd

------------------------------

La Milanesa Restaurant Grill, 92

3261 Nacogdoches Rd

------------------------------

Yatzil Mexican Restaurant, 91

502 S. Zarzamora St

------------------------------

Wok Inn Asian Restaurant, 90

2230 SE Military Dr

