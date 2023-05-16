Firefighters respond to fire at former restaurant on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday morning at a building on the city’s Northwest Side that used to house a Japanese restaurant.

The fire was called in just before 7 a.m. in the 9000 block of Wurzbach Road, not far from Interstate 10 and the medical center area.

At this time, not much is known about the fire.

SAFD officials said they were able to do a partial search of the building and found nobody inside.

The cause is still under investigation.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 14 units answered the call.

