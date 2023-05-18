WATCH: Baby rescued after being kidnapped during car theft, Fort Worth police say

A mother’s worst nightmare came true in Fort Worth after her car was stolen with her baby inside, according to Fort Worth Police Department. (Credit: Fort Worth PD)

FORT WORTH, Texas – A mother’s worst nightmare came true in Fort Worth after her car was stolen with her six-month-old baby inside, according to Fort Worth Police Department.

Fortunately, the child was found safe and uninjured.

The incident happened at 7 p.m., Monday, May 15, when officers were called for a kidnapping in the 3300 block of N. Pecan Street in Fort Worth.

A woman told police an unknown man jumped into her car and took off with her baby inside.

More officers were called to help in the search for the infant and the vehicle, according to FWPD.

About an hour into the search, officers were able to track down the woman’s car on Deen Street. The driver was arrested, but there was no sign of the baby in the vehicle, police said.

After questioning the suspect and checking the surrounding area, officers found the child and the carseat lying in a nearby ravine, FWPD said.

The child was uninjured and reunited with their parent.

Authorities have charged the suspect, who hasn’t been named, with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child and auto theft.