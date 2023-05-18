Spurs win big in draft lottery but so did fans’ mental health, according to psychiatrist

San Antonio woke up all smiles on Wednesday after the Spurs won the NBA Draft Tuesday night. KSAT's John Paul Barajas reports these types of moments are needed for our mental health with all the negativity we hear about.

SAN ANTONIO – One moment, one pick, one name -- Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs won the NBA draft’s number 1 overall pick, and it’s given the Alamo City a jolt of life.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing... Last time we got the 1st pick, it was Tim Duncan. This is going to change our franchise. It makes the suffering of last year worth it all,” said Spurs fan, Giancarlo Garza.

Nothing is guaranteed, but just the thought of the Spurs getting crowned champs once again is enough to get any fan excited.

And in times of trouble, something to be happy about goes a long way.

“I’ve had a pretty bad week myself, but I mean it’s pretty great because it makes you forget about all the negativity... And we got that 7-foot-5 ray of sunshine with about an 8-wide wingspan coming in through the heavens,” said David Galan.

Whether you’re having a bad day or if the recent headlines of tragedies are bringing you down, any positive news is a game changer, according to psychiatrist Harry Croft.

“People can be all down in the dumps, and something good happens in sports, and for that one brief shining moment, it’s all exciting. So yeah, sports can mean a lot,” said Croft.

