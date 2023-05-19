Bexar County school district leaders to give blood in honor of Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO – School district leaders from nine San Antonio area school districts will be observing the anniversary of the Robb Elementary mass shooting by donating blood on Tuesday.

The superintendents and officials say they were inspired to donate in part because of 10-year-old Mayah Zamora’s story of survival and her advocacy for blood donation.

“You truly never know who you are going to help with a simple blood donation, and I can’t think of a better way to honor both the victims and survivors of Uvalde, than to donate blood and save more lives,” said Dr. Jeanette Ball, superintendent of Southwest Independent School District, and former superintendent of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

A press release stated the blood donations will attempt to serve as a reminder that it was the blood on the shelves at the time of the shooting in Uvalde that went on to be used for patients.

The following school district leaders are taking part:

Alamo Heights ISD - Dr. Dana Bashara, Superintendent

North East ISD – Dr. Sean Maika, Superintendent

Somerset ISD – Dr. Jose H. Moreno, Superintendent

South San Antonio ISD – Mr. Henry Yzaguirre, Superintendent

East Central ISD – Roland Toscano, Superintendent and Shane McKay, Executive Director of Student and Community Engagement

Harlandale ISD – Gerardo Soto, Superintendent; Dr. Juan Hinojosa, Executive Director of Operations; and Richard Hernandez, Assistant Superintendent of Finance

San Antonio ISD – Dr. Ken Thompson, Deputy Superintendent and Lt. Rene Cano, SAISD Police Department

Southwest ISD – Dr. Jeanette Ball, Superintendent, and Jenny Collier, Chief Communications Officer

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD – Dr. Clark Ealy, Superintendent

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center says blood donations in our area are always in short supply. If you can donate, they would like you to donate and help save lives. If you would like to help out, you can do so by clicking here.