YMCA offers San Antonio teens free summer memberships with 3 hours of weekly service

SAN ANTONIO – For San Antonio teenagers looking for something to do this summer, the YMCA of Greater San Antonio is offering a free summer membership opportunity.

The YMCA said their summer program, “VolunTeens” offers kids ages 13-18 years old the chance to volunteer at the Y and receive a free summer membership. Sign-up is open now, and the program runs from June 1 to August 31.

“Encountering new ideas and people by interacting more with your local community is critical to shaping a young person’s worldview and connecting with peers. Not to mention that developing talents, practicing teamwork skills, and gaining real-world experience can enhance any college application or resume,” Jami Engel, YMCA executive director said.

Teens who enter the program receive full membership to the YMCA by volunteering at least three hours of service per week. The memberships offer teens full access to the facility outside their volunteer hours, the press release said.

Those interested can volunteer in different departments, including membership, wellness, aquatics, specialty camps, youth sports, and more. Parent or guardian permission is required to participate.

Teens interested in the program can stop by a welcome desk at their nearest YMCA.